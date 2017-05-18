FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

Alibaba's quarterly revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations on Thursday, helped by strength in the Chinese e-commerce market.

China's top e-commerce firm also announced a two-year share repurchase program of up to $6 billion.

Alibaba's total revenue rose about 60 percent to 38.58 billion yuan ($5.60 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, versus an average forecast of 36 billion yuan according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 10.65 billion yuan, or 60 cents per share, from 5.37 billion yuan in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue from the firm's core e-commerce business unit increased 47 percent to 31.57 billion yuan, above the previous quarter's 45 percent rise. ($1 = 6.8908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cate Cadell and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

