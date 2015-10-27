FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba says U.S. SEC doesn't intend to take action after China regulator tiff
October 27, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Alibaba says U.S. SEC doesn't intend to take action after China regulator tiff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not intend to recommend “enforcement action” after disclosing a February inquiry into its interactions with a China regulator.

In January, China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce engaged in a public spat with Alibaba after publishing a report criticising the e-commerce company for the prevalence of counterfeits on its sites. The report was later withdrawn. (Reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Susan Fenton)

