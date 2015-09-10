FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Alibaba's Tsai: We are a long-term bet, better than a year ago
September 10, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Alibaba's Tsai: We are a long-term bet, better than a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to HANGZHOU, China from SHANGHAI)

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai said on Thursday he is not thrilled that the company’s share price is below its IPO level a year ago, but is confident the e-commerce titan is better than it was then.

Tsai said in an interview with Reuters investors should take a long-term view of the stock rather than looking for a quarter-to-quarter pop.

Despite fears of a Chinese economic slowdown crippling consumption, Tsai said the country’s consumers are “very, very healthy”. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Paul Carsten)

