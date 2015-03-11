FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba to invest in Snapchat at $15 bln valuation-Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 11, 2015 / 10:04 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba to invest in Snapchat at $15 bln valuation-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to invest $200 million in Snapchat, valuing the photo-messaging service at about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people it said were familiar with the situation.

A month ago, Bloomberg reported that Snapchat is looking to raise as much as $500 million in a new funding round that would value the Los Angeles-based company at up to $19 billion.

The Alibaba investment would not be part of that round of funding, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Neither Alibaba nor Snapchat representatives were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.