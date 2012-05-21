FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alibaba in talks to raise $2.3 bln equity for Yahoo deal-sources
May 21, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Alibaba in talks to raise $2.3 bln equity for Yahoo deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Internet firm Alibaba Group is in talks with existing shareholders, including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, to raise about $2.3 billion in equity to partly finance its deal with Yahoo Inc., two sources said.

Entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up to half of a 40 percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo for $7.1 billion, in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a public listing.

Alibaba is looking to raise about a third of the $7.1 billion through issuance of equity to shareholders, one of the sources told Reuters.

A second source also confirmed the talks, but said Temasek has not made a final decision on the investment.

Alibaba was not immediately available to comment and a Temasek spokesman declined to comment.

Temasek bought Alibaba Group shares from the Chinese company’s employees in September 2011 in a tender offer in which DST Global, Silver Lake and Yunfeng Capital also participated.

