FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Align Tech beats estimates on strong sales of invisible braces
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 8:29 PM / 4 years ago

Align Tech beats estimates on strong sales of invisible braces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dental products maker Align Technology Inc’s quarterly results beat expectations on strong sales of its invisible braces, sending its shares up 13 percent after the bell.

Third-quarter net income was $34.5 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.3 million, breakeven on a per share basis, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 21 percent to $164.5 million, driven by higher sales of Invisalign braces.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $158.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.