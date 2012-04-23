UPDATE 1-Align Tech results beat estimates; shares jump

* Q1 adj EPS $0.27 vs estimates $0.21

* Q1 rev up 29 pct at $135.1 mln vs estimates $128.1 mln

* Expects Q2 adj EPS $0.26-$0.28 vs estimates $0.24

* Sees Q2 rev $140.2-$143.7 mln vs est $135.6 mln

* Shares rise 14 pct after market

April 23 (Reuters) - Dental products maker Align Technology Inc’s quarterly results beat market expectations on strong sales of its flagship product Invisalign, and the company forecast a strong second quarter.

Align’s shares jumped 14 percent to $31.31 in extended trading on Monday.

First-quarter net income rose to $21.0 million, or 26 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue increased by about 29 percent to $135.1 million.

Invisalign, a series of nearly invisible teeth aligners, raked in sales of $123.3 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 21 cents per share on revenue of $128.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 28 cents a share, on sales of $140.2 million to $143.7 million.

Analysts on average expect earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $135.6 million.