UPDATE 1-Align Tech sees revenue below estimates; shares fall
July 19, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Align Tech sees revenue below estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.28

* Q2 revenue $145.6 mln vs est $143.0 mln

* Expects Q3 adj EPS $0.27-$0.29 vs est $0.29

* Sees Q3 rev $136.8-$140.8 mln vs est $145.5 mln

* Shares down 5 pct after the bell

July 19 (Reuters) - Dental products maker Align Technology Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations, sending its shares down 5 percent after market.

The company expects sales of between $136.8 million and $140.8 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Analysts on average were expecting $145.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Jose, California-based Align expects shipments to slowdown in the quarter due to deferred revenue arising from promotional activities.

Align’s net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $28.5 million, or 34 cents per share, from $11.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased about 21 percent to $145.6 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 28 cents per share on revenue of $143 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

