Couche-Tard profit rises as U.S. fuel gross margins jump
September 3, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Couche-Tard profit rises as U.S. fuel gross margins jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a jump in fuel gross margins in the United States.

The company’s net income rose to $269.5 million, or 47 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 20, from $255 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Road transportation fuel gross margins at company operated stores in the United States rose about 19 percent to 23 cents per gallon, compared with 19.4 cents per gallon a year earlier.

Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

