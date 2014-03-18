FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard Q3 adjusted EPS $0.92
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard Q3 adjusted EPS $0.92

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects sixth bullet point to show year-ago revenue was $11.5 billion, not $11.6 billion)

March 18 (Reuters) - March 18 (Reuters) - ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD : * Announces its results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2014 * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 * Q3 earnings per share $0.96 * Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.8% in the U.S., 0.9% in Europe and 2.2% in Canada * Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.8% in the U.S., 0.9% in Europe and 2.2% in Canada * Q3 revenue $11.1 billion versus $11.5 billion last year * Says maintain goal of annual synergies ranging from $150 million to $200.0 million before the end of December 2015 * During 16-week period ended February 2, 2014, recorded synergies and cost savings estimated at about $13.0 million before income taxes * During Q3, recorded impairment charge of $6.8 million for non-operational lubricant production plant located in ostroweic, Poland * Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $11.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * On February 10, 2014, co’s Mexican operator, circulo k, under licensing agreement, reached deal to acquire 878 stores in Mexico * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Savio D‘Souza in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.