CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard Q3 adjusted EPS $0.92

(Corrects sixth bullet point to show year-ago revenue was $11.5 billion, not $11.6 billion)

March 18 (Reuters) - ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD : * Announces its results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2014 * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 * Q3 earnings per share $0.96 * Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.8% in the U.S., 0.9% in Europe and 2.2% in Canada * Q3 revenue $11.1 billion versus $11.5 billion last year * Says maintain goal of annual synergies ranging from $150 million to $200.0 million before the end of December 2015 * During 16-week period ended February 2, 2014, recorded synergies and cost savings estimated at about $13.0 million before income taxes * During Q3, recorded impairment charge of $6.8 million for non-operational lubricant production plant located in ostroweic, Poland * Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $11.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * On February 10, 2014, co's Mexican operator, circulo k, under licensing agreement, reached deal to acquire 878 stores in Mexico