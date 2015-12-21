FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Alinma Bank says proposes 0.5 riyals/share dividend for 2015
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Alinma Bank says proposes 0.5 riyals/share dividend for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The board of Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals ($0.13) per share for 2015, the lender said on Monday in a bourse filing.

It would be Alinma’s second dividend since it listed on the stock market in 2008. It gave the same cash dividend for 2014.

Alinma in October posted a 13.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, attributing it to improvements in core banking activities and an increase in operating income. ($1 = 3.7524 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.