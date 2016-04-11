FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Alinma Bank Q1 net profit rises 13.7 pct, beats estimates
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Saudi's Alinma Bank Q1 net profit rises 13.7 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank reported a 13.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, beating the average forecast of analysts.

Net profit in the three months to Mar. 31 was 391 million riyals ($104.3 million), compared to 344 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 375.1 million riyals.

Alinma, the tenth-largest bank in the kingdom by assets, cited a decrease in total operating expenses as a result of a drop in provisions for credit losses, as well as a rise in net income from investment and financing activities, for its profit rise.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7489 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.