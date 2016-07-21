FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Alinma Bank Q2 net profit up 12.1 pct, in line with estimates
July 21, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Saudi's Alinma Bank Q2 net profit up 12.1 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank reported a 12.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with the average forecasts of analysts, as expenses dropped.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 409 million riyals ($109.1 million), compared to 365 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average the lender would make a quarterly net profit of 395.3 million riyals.

Alinma, the tenth-largest bank in the kingdom by assets, cited an 18 percent fall in total operating expenses for the profit rise, mainly due to a decrease in provisions relating to financing and investments.

This helped alleviate a 4.5 percent year-on-year decline in total operating income to 808 million riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
