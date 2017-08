DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Alinma Bank, Saudi Arabia's ninth-largest bank by assets, reported a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, meeting analysts' forecasts.

* Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 390 million riyals ($104 million), compared to 386 million a year earlier.

* Average forecast of four analysts: 389 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)