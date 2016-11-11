FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG postpones Alinta float in Australia due to post-Trump volatility
November 11, 2016 / 12:15 AM / 9 months ago

TPG postpones Alinta float in Australia due to post-Trump volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG and its partners said on Friday they have decided to postpone the float of Alinta Energy in Australia to the first quarter of 2017, due to market jitters in the wake of the U.S. election outcome and despite strong investor interest.

"As flagged, this decision was made due to the potential for market volatility following the U.S. election and the proximity to Christmas," they said in an emailed statement.

Global markets volatility spiked in the wake of the Republican Donald Trump's shock win in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
