FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TPG hires Lazard to sell Australian energy retailer Alinta for about $3.5 bln - sources
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 29, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-TPG hires Lazard to sell Australian energy retailer Alinta for about $3.5 bln - sources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail about Australia M&A activity, Alinta quote)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management LP has hired investment bank Lazard Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three sources close to the transaction said.

The sale process is expected to commence in early 2015, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

In 2011, the U.S. private equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion debt-for-equity swap. In recent months, TPG has been reported to be considering its exit options.

TPG has not decided whether to sell Alinta via a private sale or a share market listing, said two of the sources, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Energy firms are featuring strongly in Australia’s biggest year of M&A activity since 2011, with Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd’s A$2.37 billion purchase of gas pipeline company Envestra Ltd and AGL Energy Ltd’s A$1.5 billion acquisition of two state-owned power stations among the largest of the year.

Private equity exits are also driving up Australian M&A activity. TPG’s half-owned hospital company Healthscope Ltd raised A$2.26 billion in the country’s biggest share market listing of the year to date.

In a statement, an Alinta spokeswoman confirmed the Lazard appointment and said the company’s owner is “exploring future ownership options for the company”.

“This process was always intended as part Alinta Energy’s private equity ownership structure,” she added.

TPG declined to comment.

The sale of Alinta, which sells gas to 700,000 customers in the state of Western Australia and electricity in South Australia and Victoria states, as well as owning eight power stations and a gas pipeline, comes as Australian governments plan their own sales of energy infrastructure.

From 2015, the government of New South Wales state plans to sell a half stake in its electricity distribution network for about A$20 billion and the government of Queensland state plans to raise A$33 billion selling pipelines, ports and power generators.

1 US dollar = 1.1293 Australian dollar Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry and Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.