TPG hires Lazard to sell Australian energy retailer Alinta for about $3.5 bln - sources
October 29, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

TPG hires Lazard to sell Australian energy retailer Alinta for about $3.5 bln - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management LP hired investment bank Lazard Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sale process is expected to commence in early 2015, the sources said, after the United States private equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion debt for equity swap. (1 US dollar = 1.1293 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)

