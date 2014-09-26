FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alior Bank raises $98 mln via 10-year bond issue
September 26, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Alior Bank raises $98 mln via 10-year bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s Alior Bank, which has just announced plans to buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank, has raised 322 million zlotys ($98 mln) via a bond issue, the bank said on Friday.

As part of the Meritum deal, Alior, Poland’s 14th biggest bank by assets, will issue new shares worth roughly 200 million zlotys and also said it planned a bond issue, without giving further details.

The bond issue is for 10-year floating rate subordinated bonds that pay a semi-annual interest of 3.14 percent over the 6-month interbank lending rate, the bank said. Alior plans to list the bonds on the Catalyst bond market at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

1 US dollar = 3.2905 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman

