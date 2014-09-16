FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish regulator gives Carlo Tassara group more time to sell Alior bank stake
September 16, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Polish regulator gives Carlo Tassara group more time to sell Alior bank stake

WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish regulator KNF has extended until mid-2016 the deadline for Italian holding company Carlo Tassara group to sell its stake in Poland’s mid-tier lender Alior Bank, the bank said late on Monday.

Carlo Tassara, the struggling holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, controls 26 percent of Alior. The bank has a market value of $1.83 billion.

Tassara has been seeking to sell its stake in Alior for years, but has struggled to find a buyer because of the bank’s relatively high valuation. The regulator had given the group until the end of this year to find a buyer.

Analysts say Alior’s high valuation is driven by investor speculation that any potential buyer would be willing to pay a premium to take control over the fast growing, innovative bank.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy

