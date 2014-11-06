FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alior says 400 mln zlotys net profit in 2015 is achievable
November 6, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Alior says 400 mln zlotys net profit in 2015 is achievable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday he feels comfortable with analysts’ forecasts that the bank’s net profit will rise to 400 million zlotys ($118 million).

“I can confirm that we will be in this forecast’s range of 315-350 million zlotys this year, thanks to maintaining credit margin levels and cost cuts. Four hundred million next year is doable, but this is not a forecast,” Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview.

Alior has agreed to take over smaller rival Meritum bank. Sobieraj said in the interview he would consider further takeovers if the opportunity arises, but that Alior can’t afford to buy BPH Bank which has been put up for sale by GE Money.

1 US dollar = 3.3795 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

