Poland's Alior to issue shares worth more than $409 mln

WARSAW, April 1 (Reuters) - Poland Alior Bank’s planned share issue will exceed 1.52 billion zlotys ($409.4 million), as the bank wants to finance the flagged takeover of local rival Bank BPH and boost its capital position, Alior chief said on Friday.

“We have to remember that we have to buy out also BPH’s minority shareholders, so the transaction price will not be 1.225, but 1.52 billion zlotys,” CEO Wojciech Sobieraj told a conference call with journalists.

“(On top of that) we will want to improve our capital ratios. Apart from that there are lots of attractive loan portfolios put up for sale,” he added. ($1 = 3.7130 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski)