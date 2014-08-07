FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish lender Alior says on track to achieve 50-pct profit growth
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Polish lender Alior says on track to achieve 50-pct profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank is on track to achieve 50-percent net profit growth in 2014 from 220 million zlotys ($70 million) in 2013, Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

CEO Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview that he expects the bank would not pay a dividend in the next two years, as it needs money to fund growth.

He added that in the second half of this year bad-loan impairments would stay at a level of 247 million zlotys booked in the January-June period. (1 US dollar = 3.1432 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.