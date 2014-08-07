Polish lender Alior says on track to achieve 50-pct profit growth

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank is on track to achieve 50-percent net profit growth in 2014 from 220 million zlotys ($70 million) in 2013, Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

CEO Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview that he expects the bank would not pay a dividend in the next two years, as it needs money to fund growth.

He added that in the second half of this year bad-loan impairments would stay at a level of 247 million zlotys booked in the January-June period. (1 US dollar = 3.1432 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)