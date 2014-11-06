FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Ailor Bank Q3 net rises 69 pct, above forecasts
November 6, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Ailor Bank Q3 net rises 69 pct, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank reported a 69-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, above market forecasts, thanks to higher net interest and fee income, it said on Thursday.

The bank said its net profit stood at 70 million zlotys ($21 million) compared to 64 million expected by analysts.

Alior’s net profit was significantly higher than a year earlier also because in the third quarter of 2013 the bank had to change the way it booked revenues from bankassurance, as requested by the local financial regulator KNF. (1 US dollar = 3.3784 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

