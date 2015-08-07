FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alior Bank signs cooperation deal in Romania
August 7, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Alior Bank signs cooperation deal in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s Alior Bank said on Friday it had signed a co-operation deal to offer banking services to the 6 million customers of Deutsche Telekom’s Telekom Romania.

Telekom Romania will serve as an intermediary in providing Alior’s financial services to individuals and companies.

The deal will “significantly boost client acquisition dynamics as well as the bank’s profitability,” Alior said in a statement.

Alior, in which Polish insurer PZU recently took a stake, signed a similar deal with Deutsche Telekom’s Polish unit T-Mobile Polska last year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)

