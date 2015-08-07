Poland's Alior Bank signs cooperation deal in Romania

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s Alior Bank said on Friday it had signed a co-operation deal to offer banking services to the 6 million customers of Deutsche Telekom’s Telekom Romania.

Telekom Romania will serve as an intermediary in providing Alior’s financial services to individuals and companies.

The deal will “significantly boost client acquisition dynamics as well as the bank’s profitability,” Alior said in a statement.

Alior, in which Polish insurer PZU recently took a stake, signed a similar deal with Deutsche Telekom’s Polish unit T-Mobile Polska last year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)