Poland's Alior cuts 2013 earnings forecast on charge

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s fastest-growing lender, Alior, cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday after it took an unexpected provision for losses related to insuring its loans.

“At the start of the year, I said analyst forecasts that we will earn 414 million zlotys ($131 million) this year were realistic. Now I think that it will be 380-400 million,” Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters.

Sobieraj linked the move to a 30 million zloty one-off provision for changes in contracts with groups insuring early repayments of its loans.

The charge took a bite out of Alior’s second-quarter net profit, which was nearly flat compared to a year ago at 81.5 million zlotys.

Alior shares fell 3.6 percent in early trading on Thursday. The stock had risen by more than half this year compared to a 10 percent gain by an index of Warsaw-listed banks.

While most local banks have been reducing costs and cutting their payrolls, Alior wants to hire 1,000 workers this year as part of an ambitious expansion plan. Last year the bank had 4,300 employees and 660 outlets. ($1 = 3.1635 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Chris Borowski; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)