Polish Alior says EBRD to buy 5-10 pct stake in its IPO
#Financials
November 21, 2012 / 8:47 AM / in 5 years

Polish Alior says EBRD to buy 5-10 pct stake in its IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) wants to buy a stake of 5-10 percent in Alior Bank for up to 320 million zlotys ($99.3 million) in the Polish lender’s initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw, Alior said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alior -- owned by Italian-based Carlo Tassara group, an investment vehicle of French businessman Roman Zaleski -- said it wanted to offer new investors as much as two thirds of the company in the largest Polish IPO this year. ($1 = 3.2222 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

