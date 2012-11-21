Polish Alior Bank to give new owners 66 pct share in IPO

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Polish Alior Bank wants to offer new investors a stake of up to two thirds in its raised share structure in this year’s largest initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, the lender said in its issue prospectus on Wednesday.

Alior, which is owned by the Zaleski family through their holding company Carlo Tassara, wants to raise 700 million zlotys ($217.24 million) from ths issue of up to 25 million new shares, additionally putting up 26 million existing shares for sale.

The lender set the maximum IPO price for individual investors at 71 zlotys per share. They are to be offered 5 percent of the IPO. ($1 = 3.2222 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)