FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Alior Bank to give new owners 66 pct share in IPO
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

Polish Alior Bank to give new owners 66 pct share in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Polish Alior Bank wants to offer new investors a stake of up to two thirds in its raised share structure in this year’s largest initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, the lender said in its issue prospectus on Wednesday.

Alior, which is owned by the Zaleski family through their holding company Carlo Tassara, wants to raise 700 million zlotys ($217.24 million) from ths issue of up to 25 million new shares, additionally putting up 26 million existing shares for sale.

The lender set the maximum IPO price for individual investors at 71 zlotys per share. They are to be offered 5 percent of the IPO. ($1 = 3.2222 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.