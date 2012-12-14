FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish lender Alior gains over 5 pct in market debut
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 14, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Polish lender Alior gains over 5 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish lender Alior rose by more than 5 percent on their first day of trade on Friday, capping Warsaw’s largest initial public offer by a non-state company that raised 2.1 billion zlotys ($671 million) for the bank and its owners.

Alior, which offered a rare opportunity o acquire a major stake in a bank in one of Europe’s most resillent economies, priced the floatation at 57 zlotys per share, the low end of its price range, to value it at 3.6 billion zlotys.

By 0905 GMT, Alior shares were up 5.3 percent to 60 zlotys. ($1 = 3.1287 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.