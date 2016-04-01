FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alior Bank agrees Polish GE's unit buy for $329 mln
April 1, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Poland's Alior Bank agrees Polish GE's unit buy for $329 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s mid-tier lender Alior Bank has agreed to buy local rival Bank BPH’s core business from General Electric for 1.225 billion zlotys ($328.52 million), or at a price to book value ratio of 0.93, Alior said on Friday.

Alior plans to issue shares to its existing shareholders to finance the stransaction. The deal excludes BPH’s $3.9 billion mortgage portfolio and its asset management arm, which GE will retain.

According to Alior, controlled by Polish insurer PZU , the deal will bring 300 million zlotys in annual synergies starting from 2019. The combined bank will have assets worth 60 billion zlotys, placing Alior as Poland’s No.9 bank.

The deal is part of GE’s plans to sell approximately $200 billion of GE Capital businesses worldwide. GE said it expects to be largely complete with the process by the end of 2016. ($1 = 3.7289 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski)

