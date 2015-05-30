Poland's PZU aims to build top-five banking group with Alior buy

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s top insurer PZU has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank, adding on Saturday it was in talks on two more buys as part of a plan to build a top-five banking group.

Confirming what two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, the state-controlled insurer said it would pay 1.63 billion zlotys ($436 million) for the biggest single shareholding in fast-growing Alior from French financier Romain Zaleski.

The price tag of 89.25 zlotys per share compares with Alior’s closing price on Friday of 92.96 zlotys.

“It’s our first step in consolidating the Polish banking sector by PZU,” Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk said.

“We want to forge a bank which would rank in the top five by asset value ... We’re in talks to buy two other banks. We expect at least one more such agreement before the end of the year.”

PZU, valued by the market at $10 billion, plans to remain a minority stakeholder in Alior, which will be part of a banking arm to be separate from the other parts of PZU’s business.

Alior, in the process of swallowing smaller peer Meritum Bank, this month reported a 33 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 91 million zlotys ($24.4 million).

“The possibilities of wider growth on the insurance market are largely limited. Banks will be an important element of PZU value growth in the coming years,” Klesyk said.

“We see potential in the fact that currently there are a few local banks that must be sold.”

PZU hopes to seal the buy this year.

The stake sale comes as several foreign owners including Raiffeisen Bank International and General Electric look to sell their Polish businesses.

PZU, which has between 5 and 9 billion zlotys for possible acquisitions, did not say if it wanted to buy Polbank or BPH. It said, however, it did not imagine buying any bank with a risky portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages included.

Alior is not among those that granted Swiss franc mortgages, which created problems for homeowners and lenders when Switzerland removed its cap on the franc in January and the currency leapt in value.

Zaleski had held the Alior stake through his holding company Carlo Tassara and had been looking to sell for some time. ($1 = 3.7370 zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)