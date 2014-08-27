FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Polish lender Alior to write off $10 mln on drugstores sale
August 27, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Polish lender Alior to write off $10 mln on drugstores sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove superfluous text in headline)

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Alior Bank is selling its wholly owned drugstore chain Polbita to drug distributor Pelion and will take an impairment charge on the asset that will cut third-quarter net profit by 31 million zlotys ($9.7 million).

The No. 15 Polish bank in terms of assets said on Wednesday it would sell the company, operator of a chain of 270 shops, for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier this month Alior said it was on track to achieve 50-percent net profit growth in 2014 from 220 million zlotys ($70 million) in 2013. (1 US dollar = 3.1818 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)

