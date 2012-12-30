Stake in Polish bank Alior put up for sale -report

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Carlo Tassara Group, former majority owner of Polish bank Alior, is expected to name advisors this week to sell its remaining stake in the company, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday.

Carlo Tassara, an investment vehicle of businessman Romain Zaleski, had sold a 66 percent stake in Alior in a public share sale earlier this month, which raised 2.1 billion zlotys ($681 million).

The advisors will try to sell Zaleski’s remaining 34 percent stake in Alior as well as a 12.8 percent stake in French mining and metal group Eramet, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources.

Carlo Tassara could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2011, the investment group had agreed with creditor banks to sell assets by 2013 to pay down debts of around 2.5 billion euros.

Alior owns Poland’s third-largest branch network and has become a well-known brand thanks to adverts which feature bowler-hatted bankers. It is currently valued at around 4 billion zlotys ($1.30 billion).

Russia’s Sberbank, which in the past has shown interest in the bank, might be among possible suitors for Zaleski’s stake, Il Sole said.

The newspaper said Zaleski would proceed with a planned sale of his Italian assets in the second half of 2013.

These assets include a 1.73 percent stake in Italy’s bank Intesa Sanpaolo, 1.2 percent in investment bank Mediobanca, 2.5 percent in Italian utility A2A and 1.14 percent in lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena . ($1 = 3.0846 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio. Editing by Jane Merriman)