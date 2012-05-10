Alipay allowed to process fund payments in China-sources

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Alipay, China’s leading electronic payment platform, has obtained approval from Chinese regulators to process payments by individuals and corporates buying and selling investment funds online, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Alipay, a unit of Alibaba Group, will join other e-payment platforms including UnionPay and ChinaPnR in processing such trades, potentially helping to boost trading volumes in Chinese funds.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission may hand out the licence on Friday, one of the sources said, declining to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

“We have filed our application with the CSRC to conduct online payment services for funds, and we look forward to the CSRC’s decision,” Alibaba said in an email on Thursday.

Alipay has more than 650 million registered users, including individuals and corporates.

Alibaba Group, founded by one of China’s best-known entrepreneurs Jack Ma and 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc , is the parent of Alibaba.com Ltd, the country’s largest e-commerce company and Taobao Mall, the largest Chinese online shopping mall.