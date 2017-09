Jan 15 (Reuters) - Imoniu Grupe Alita AB

* Mandatory tender offer to buy Imoni Grupe Alita AB at 1.076 euros per share is launched - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* Closing date for execution of the tender offer is Jan. 29 - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius