Air France-KLM says takeover resources limited
January 7, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Air France-KLM says takeover resources limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM’s ability to make takeovers is currently very limited, a top executive said on Monday when asked about its interest in taking control of Italy’s Alitalia.

“There are no negotiations today. But I should say that our resources for such operations are extremely limited,” Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of Air France and member of the executive board of parent Air France-KLM told a press conference. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

