Alitalia risks bankruptcy if no capital increase deal -source
#Bankruptcy News
October 8, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian airline Alitalia risks having to file for bankruptcy if no deal on a proposed capital increase is reached in a couple of weeks, a government source said on Tuesday.

Alitalia’s shareholders will vote on a capital increase of at least 100 million euros ($136 million) on Oct. 14 to help keep the company afloat.

“Alitalia risks filing for bankruptcy if no solution on the capital increase is found in a couple of weeks,” the government source told Reuters.

Alitalia needs around 500 million euros to keep going and to be able to invest in a new turnaround strategy, analysts have said, after accumulating losses of over 1 billion euros since being privatised in 2009.

Air France-KLM owns a 25 percent stake in the carrier.

$1 = 0.7368 euros Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni,; Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

