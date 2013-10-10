FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia postpones board meeting to Friday -spox
#Bankruptcy News
October 10, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Alitalia postpones board meeting to Friday -spox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A board meeeting at loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, which unions said was at the brink of collapse, was postponed to Friday afternoon, the company’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Thursday.

Alitalia is in urgent need of 500 million euros ($676 million) and a strong strategic partner to stay in business after accumulating losses of over 1.1 billion euros and debt of a similar size since it was rescued from bankruptcy and privatised in 2009. ($1 = 0.7398 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

