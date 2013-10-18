Alitalia says raised 130 mln euros so far in cash call

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian airline Alitalia said on Friday it had already raised 130 million euros ($178 million) as part of its capital increase for up to 300 million euros approved this week by shareholders.

Half of the amount came from shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo , Atlantia and Immsi.

The other half came from Intesa and UniCredit as part of a guarantee for up to 100 million euros the two banks are providing on the recapitalisation, the airline said in a statement.

Alitalia also said Poste Italiane had reiterated in a letter it would to guarantee a 75 million euro investment if shareholders were not to cover the entire cash call. ($1 = 0.7302 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)