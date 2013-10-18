FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alitalia says raised 130 mln euros so far in cash call
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Alitalia says raised 130 mln euros so far in cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian airline Alitalia said on Friday it had already raised 130 million euros ($178 million) as part of its capital increase for up to 300 million euros approved this week by shareholders.

Half of the amount came from shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo , Atlantia and Immsi.

The other half came from Intesa and UniCredit as part of a guarantee for up to 100 million euros the two banks are providing on the recapitalisation, the airline said in a statement.

Alitalia also said Poste Italiane had reiterated in a letter it would to guarantee a 75 million euro investment if shareholders were not to cover the entire cash call. ($1 = 0.7302 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.