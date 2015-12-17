FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alitalia appoints Cramer Ball as new CEO
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 17, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Alitalia appoints Cramer Ball as new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk in the Alitalia departure hall during a strike by Italy's national airline Alitalia workers at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, Italy July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Loss-making Italian airline Alitalia said on Thursday it had appointed aviation industry turnaround expert Cramer Ball as its new chief executive.

Ball, who joins from India’s Jet Airways(JET.NS), is expected to take up his new role in early March, succeeding Silvano Cassano who resigned in September after less than a year in the job for what the company said were personal reasons.

Cassano was picked when Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Alitalia as part of a 1.76 billion-euro ($1.91 billion) rescue plan.

Ball, 48, has spent more than 20 years in the industry and is expected to pilot Alitalia’s return to profitability by 2017, a target the airline confirmed on Thursday.

As CEO of Jet Airways, which he joined in 2014, and before that as CEO of Air Seychelles, he helped bring both airlines back on track to profitability, Alitalia said.

Both Jet Airways and Air Seychelles are equity partners of Etihad, and prior to joining Air Seychelles Ball was a regional general manager for the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.