Alitalia Q3 net profit 7 mln euros -statement
October 31, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Alitalia Q3 net profit 7 mln euros -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s struggling air carrier Alitalia posted third-quarter net profit of 7 million euros ($9.64 million), about a quarter of its 27-million-euro profit in the same period last year, according to a statement on Thursday.

Operating profit before interest and taxes was 36 million euros in the third quarter, compared with 50 million euros last year. The company’s net debt at the end of September was 813 million euros versus 851 million euros at the end of June.

In the first nine months of the year, the airline posted a loss before interest and tax of 162 million euros, compared with a loss of 119 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

So far only three of Alitalia’s main shareholders have subscribed to a 300-million-euro capital increase, the company said. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
