Alitalia may raise size of capital hike to 300 mln euros - source

ROME, July 30 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian airline Alitalia may raise the size of a capital hike agreed last week to 300 million euros ($401.13 million) to smooth the way for a tie-up with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad, a person close to Alitalia shareholders said on Wednesday.

Alitalia’s shareholders approved a capital increase of up to 250 million euros last week as part of a bid to meet the conditions Etihad has set to buy 49 percent of the flagship airline.

“The capital hike could rise to 300 million euros,” the source said.

Discussions are ongoing over the terms of the deal and sources said earlier on Wednesday the main issue now under discussion was whether the agreed capital raising would be sufficient to cover any possible losses and past liabilities at Alitalia.