FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alitalia may raise size of capital hike to 300 mln euros - source
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 2:47 PM / 3 years ago

Alitalia may raise size of capital hike to 300 mln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 30 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian airline Alitalia may raise the size of a capital hike agreed last week to 300 million euros ($401.13 million) to smooth the way for a tie-up with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad, a person close to Alitalia shareholders said on Wednesday.

Alitalia’s shareholders approved a capital increase of up to 250 million euros last week as part of a bid to meet the conditions Etihad has set to buy 49 percent of the flagship airline.

“The capital hike could rise to 300 million euros,” the source said.

Discussions are ongoing over the terms of the deal and sources said earlier on Wednesday the main issue now under discussion was whether the agreed capital raising would be sufficient to cover any possible losses and past liabilities at Alitalia.

$1 = 0.7479 Euros Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.