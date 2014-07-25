FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia CEO denies reported deadline for Etihad deal
July 25, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Alitalia CEO denies reported deadline for Etihad deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Alitalia Chief Executive Gabriele Del Torchio denied a newspaper report on Friday that Etihad Airways had set a deadline of July 28 to agree its planned merger with the troubled Italian carrier.

“That’s not what I understand,” he told reporters before a shareholder meeting.

In an unsourced report, the Corriere della Sera daily reported that Etihad Airways CEO James Hogan had given Alitalia until Monday to agree to the tie-up or else the Gulf carrier’s proposal would no longer stand.

Separately a shareholder, who declined to be quoted by name, said Friday’s meeting would only approve a planned capital increase of up to 250 million euros ($336.58 million) and sign off on last year’s accounts. Investors will not sign off on an accord with Etihad, he added.

$1 = 0.7428 Euros Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
