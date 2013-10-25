FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2013 / 3:44 PM / 4 years ago

Alitalia shareholder Fondiaria-SAI will not subscribe capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Money-losing Italian airline Alitalia shareholder Fondiaria-SAI will not take part in a capital increase of up to 300 million euro ($413.82 million), the insurer’s chief executive Carlo Cimbri said on Friday.

The airline said on Oct. 18 it had already raised 130 million euros, including pledges from shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo, Atlantia and Immsi.

It is not clear whether Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM , which holds 25 percent, will take up its full portion. Shareholders have until mid-November to decide. ($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala’, writing by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)

