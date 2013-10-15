FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia shareholders back 300 mln euro cash call
October 15, 2013 / 6:39 AM / 4 years ago

Alitalia shareholders back 300 mln euro cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in loss-making Italian airline Alitalia approved on Tuesday a capital increase for up to 300 million euros ($407.58 million).

The shareholders have 30 days to decide whether to subscribe to the cash call as of Oct. 16.

Alitalia said in a statement that Poste Italiane was expected to guarantee an investment of 75 million euros if shareholders were not to buy into the entire cash call. Similarly, banks Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit would guarantee up to 100 million euros.

Alitalia said its board members were ready to resign after the rights issue due to the possible changes in the group’s ownership structure.

$1 = 0.7361 euros Reporting by Albero Sisto

