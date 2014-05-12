FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt,banks,Alitalia shareholders agree more Etihad talks
May 12, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

Italy govt,banks,Alitalia shareholders agree more Etihad talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 12 (Reuters) - The Italian government, banks and Alitalia shareholders agreed on Monday that talks should continue with Etihad over a link-up with the Italian carrier and aim for a positive outcome, a government statement said.

The statement, issued after a two-hour meeting, said a deal with Etihad would be a significant opportunity for Alitalia and for Italy. Participants at the meeting discussed the negotiations and Etihad’s requests. The government said it urged Alitalia management to continue the talks, adding that more meetings would take place between the two airlines in the coming days.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

