Alitalia creditor banks still discussing Etihad plan - auditor
June 6, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Alitalia creditor banks still discussing Etihad plan - auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Alitalia’s creditor banks have not yet concluded their discussions of the turnaround plan presented by Abu Dhabi’s Etihad, a member of the board of statutory auditors said on Friday.

“The negotiations with the banks are still going on,” Tommaso Di Tanno told reporters outside a board meeting of the loss-making Italian carrier.

Alitalia’s board was meeting on Friday to make an initial evaluation of the plan, which sources close to the talks have said has the basic support of the banks but which has not yet received their final blessing. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)

