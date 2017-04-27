FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 4 months ago

Italy won't take part directly or indirectly in Alitalia capital hike - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's government will not take part in any potential capital increase for the loss-making Alitalia airline that is preparing to ask to be put under special administration, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

"The government is not willing to participate directly or indirectly in any capital increase," Padoan said during question time in parliament when asked if state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could be used to help rescue the carrier.

Padoan said that once Alitalia asks to be put in special administration, the government would act with "maximum speed" in naming a state administrator. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

