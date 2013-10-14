FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa not interested in Alitalia stake -spox
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
October 14, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa not interested in Alitalia stake -spox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa is not interested in taking a stake in near-bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia, which is on the lookout for a strategic foreign partner, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday.

“There’s no interest in Alitalia from Lufthansa’s side,” Martin Riecken, spokesman for Lufthansa Europe said.

“(Chief Executive Christoph) Franz was very clear in his comments before that there’s no interest in investing in other airlines at this point.” (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.