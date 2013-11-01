FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia to seek other partner if Air France shuns capital increase -paper
November 1, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Alitalia to seek other partner if Air France shuns capital increase -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Alitalia will seek a different partner if its biggest shareholder, Air France-KLM, does not subscribe to a capital increase to save the loss-making airline, Italian transport minister Maurizio Lupi told a newspaper.

“For now the task is to set out a strong turnaround plan that envisages the entry of an international partner,” Lupi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Friday.

Air France-KLM has written off the value of its stake in the struggling Italian airline and said on Thursday it would ignore a 300 million euro ($408 million) emergency cash call unless “very strict conditions” are met.

Lupi said it was legitimate for Air France-KLM to impose conditions, but that if it abstained from the capital increase, automatically diluting its stake in Alitalia from 25 percent to around 11 percent, Alitalia would look elsewhere.

“We want a partnership, we will find it and we will make sure it is strong,” Lupi said.

He did not name any potential international partners.

Lupi said Air France-KLM still seemed open to talks about the Italian airline, which would be one of the topics under discussion between French and Italian ministers meeting in Rome on Nov. 20. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Anthony Barker)

