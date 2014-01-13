FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia will ask banks for additional funding - CEO
January 13, 2014

Alitalia will ask banks for additional funding - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italian airline Alitalia will ask banks to provide it with additional funding, Chief Executive Gabriele Del Torchio said on Monday.

Alitalia will ask the banks for “extra money”, Del Torchio told a shareholder meeting.

Earlier in January the newspaper Il Messaggero said Alitalia had asked banks to extend an existing loan agreement by 50 million euros, in a sign the troubled Italian airline may again be facing a liquidity crunch.

If the carrier did not meet the targets in its business plan another capital increase would be inevitable, Del Torchio said.

Alitalia raised 300 million euros ($410 million) in an emergency capital increase last month, which analysts said would keep it flying for the next six months. ($1 = 0.7324 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)

